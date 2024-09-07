TD Securities Raises European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.28.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

ERE.UN stock opened at C$2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$249.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

