TD Securities Raises European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.28.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
