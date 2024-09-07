Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $78.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,740,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 846.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,984 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $158,976,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 115.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,570 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

