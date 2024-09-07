Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 240,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,706,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $153.41 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.68 and a 200-day moving average of $125.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,603 shares of company stock valued at $19,940,133 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

