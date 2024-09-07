Tether Price Tops $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion and approximately $34.08 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 120,240,893,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,195,386,571 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
