Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Shares Up 1%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIOGet Free Report)’s stock price were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 21,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 24,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

