Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Trading 45.1% Higher

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 45.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 14,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 3,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Tharisa Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.
Tharisa Company Profile
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tharisa
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.