The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.35

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 13648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWIN. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,455.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,455.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676 over the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

