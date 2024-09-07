The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

HCKT traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $25.23. 68,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,302. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $696.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

