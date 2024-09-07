The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,564 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Candriam S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $131,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $360.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $357.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

