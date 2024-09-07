The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Cut by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.05. 2,228,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.27 and its 200 day moving average is $354.10.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

