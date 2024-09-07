The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $87.98 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

