The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $146,995,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 233,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

DIS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.94. 7,791,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,279. The company has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

