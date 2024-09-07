Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,175,000 after acquiring an additional 697,383 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $333,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $611.33. 1,868,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $622.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

