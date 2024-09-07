Theta Fuel Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $356.37 million and $10.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00039888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,672,910,731 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

