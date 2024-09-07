TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Director Sells C$886,125.00 in Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00.

X stock opened at C$42.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.90. The company has a market cap of C$11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. TMX Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$28.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 1.5993304 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on X shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.44.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

