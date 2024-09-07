Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Toro also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Toro has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

