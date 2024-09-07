Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $13.70 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.0% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $596.88. 2,926,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $607.94. The stock has a market cap of $551.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

