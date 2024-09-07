Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 784,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,517,000 after acquiring an additional 245,554 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,135. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

