Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,767 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.59. 1,235,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $107.82.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.