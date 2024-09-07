Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 74 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,899,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $35.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $806.31. The stock had a trading volume of 804,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $854.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $764.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

