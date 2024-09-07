Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $35.38 Million Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,669,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,850 shares during the period. ReNew Energy Global makes up about 0.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.52% of ReNew Energy Global worth $35,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of RNW opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.92.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.