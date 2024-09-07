Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,963,758 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,754,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,963,758 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.48% of Kinder Morgan worth $213,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 161,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 579,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

