Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk downgraded Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 0.67. Transcat has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Transcat will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Transcat by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Transcat by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

