TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

TDG stock opened at $1,294.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,380.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,276.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,262.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total value of $16,401,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,712 shares in the company, valued at $142,639,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total value of $16,401,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,712 shares in the company, valued at $142,639,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,783 shares of company stock worth $92,191,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

