Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Travelzoo Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $137,218.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,821.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,114,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,291.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,821.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,039 in the last three months. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

