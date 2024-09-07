Trican Well Service Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.