Trican Well Service Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Trican Well Service Stock Performance
Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
