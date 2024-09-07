Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

