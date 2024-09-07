TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.73. 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.85.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
