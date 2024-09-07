Truist Financial Cuts Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $20.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HST. Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

