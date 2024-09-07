Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.20

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
