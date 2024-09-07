Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.20

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

About Tsingtao Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.