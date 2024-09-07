TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $563.50

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.50 ($7.41) and traded as high as GBX 588.50 ($7.74). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.41), with a volume of 265,195 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

TUI Price Performance

About TUI

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 563.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 575.79. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 318.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

