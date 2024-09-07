UBS Group Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $58.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.52.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $54,321,570 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

