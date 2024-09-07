UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $18.00 at Bank of America

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PATH. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in UiPath by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 245.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

