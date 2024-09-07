Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ULTP opened at GBX 144 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.55. The company has a market capitalization of £123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.57 and a beta of 1.39. Ultimate Products has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44).

In other news, insider Chris Dent acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492 ($3,276.79). In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492 ($3,276.79). Also, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of Ultimate Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.80), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($82,362.13). Corporate insiders own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

