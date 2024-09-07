Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $446,327.68

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Ultra has a total market cap of $30.65 million and $446,327.68 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07890728 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $549,182.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

