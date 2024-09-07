Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UL opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.72.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

