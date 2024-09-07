Uniswap Price Hits $6.47 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.47 or 0.00011811 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and $117.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

