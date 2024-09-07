United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading Down 5.5%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 321,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 125,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

United Health Products Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

