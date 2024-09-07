United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.99

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.99 and traded as high as $77.22. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $76.27, with a volume of 44,132 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.84.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.43%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Articles

