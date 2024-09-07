United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Boosted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of United States Steel worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $200,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG raised its position in United States Steel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,370,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,658,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,296,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,746,000 after acquiring an additional 179,088 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.88.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

