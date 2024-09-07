Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Unity Software stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,472 shares of company stock worth $90,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after buying an additional 1,342,787 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

