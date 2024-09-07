UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $295,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.