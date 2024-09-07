UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 157 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $250.08 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,700 shares of company stock worth $1,105,065. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

