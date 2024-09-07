UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,680 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after purchasing an additional 101,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 100,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $75.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

