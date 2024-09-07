Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $230.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

