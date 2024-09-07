Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 825 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after buying an additional 1,666,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,102,000 after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.