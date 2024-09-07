Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $189.92

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.92 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 194.16 ($2.55). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.43), with a volume of 43,202 shares.

Value and Indexed Property Income Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,063.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 22.47.

Value and Indexed Property Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s payout ratio is presently -7,222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Value and Indexed Property Income

In other news, insider Josephine Clare Valentine acquired 13,500 shares of Value and Indexed Property Income stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £25,515 ($33,550.30). 56.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

