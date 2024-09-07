Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,705 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VWO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 7,794,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,391,241. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

