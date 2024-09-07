Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.97

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 12354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 583,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 723,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

