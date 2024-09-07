Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.3% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $47,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

